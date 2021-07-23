GOP lawmaker sentenced to jail — will refund Michigan his legislative pay while incarcerated: report
State Representative Bryan Posthumus on Facebook.

Michigan state Representative Bryan Posthumus was sentenced to 15 days in jail on Friday and was placed on probation for two years, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Posthumus was arrested on April 30 after he hit a mailbox and rolled his Jeep after leaving his family's farm.

Michigan law requires a blood alcohol content below 0.08% to operate a motor vehicle, Posthumus reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%.

The GOP lawmaker said he would refund Michigan the portion of his annual salary he will accrue while incarcerated.

Posthumus is the son of former Michigan Lt. Gov. Dick Posthumus and the brother of Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, who was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in the 2018 midterms.

Posthumus will lose his license for 30 days and was fined $1,820.


