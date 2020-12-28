GOP congressmen stunned after their colleagues sue Pence in farfetched bid to overturn the election
(Shutterstock.com)

According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence was sued on Sunday by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and several other Republicans in what's being called a "far-fetched bid" aimed at overturning Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The lawsuit claims that Pence could be awarded the power to overturn the election regarding his role in an upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states' electoral votes and finalize Biden's victory. As The Hill points out, election law expert deem the effort as likely to fail.

"The idea that the Vice President has sole authority to determine whether or not to count electoral votes submitted by a state, or which of competing submissions to count, is inconsistent with a proper understanding of the Constitution," said Edward Foley, a law professor at the Ohio State University.

There are also some Republican lawmakers who agree the lawsuit is a farce.

"This is NUTS," Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) tweeted this Monday.

Also speaking out was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who tweeted, "Welp, some have officially lost it."