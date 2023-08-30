Councilman robbed while talking about rising crime in San Francisco: report

While speaking to San Francisco business owners about rampant crime and thefts, Emeryville council member Kalimah Priforce discovered that his "wallet and keys had been stolen from his bike bag," Fox News reported.
"The thing is, they’re not going to get much from it," he said, joking that he was on "a politician’s budget."
Priforce added that the city needs to do more to protect local businesses.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"Better prepared, better cameras, better surveillance, better ways of being able to protect our local businesses," he said. "Unfortunately, we place more emphasis on luxury-rate market apartments in our cities than we do on our public safety."
As Fox News points out, Emeryville made headlines when "mobs of teens" forced Bath & Body Works workers to lock "themselves in the stockroom" out of fear for their safety.