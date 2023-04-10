Staff Bio: Alexandria Jacobson

Alexandria Jacobson, Investigative Reporter

Jacobson joined Raw Story in 2023 with an extensive track record of social justice, education, consumer affairs, health care, tech and data science reporting. Her reporting has been published by numerous national outlets including ABC News, Chicago Sun-Times and The Chicago Reporter.

Jacobson's investigative work has been recognized with a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and Peter Lisagor Awards, and she recently earned first place prizes from the Chicago Journalists Association and Illinois Woman's Press Association. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in journalism from Northwestern University and has taught journalism classes at Northwestern University and DePaul University. She's also a skilled multimedia journalist, particularly in the realm of news and documentary video reporting and editing.

