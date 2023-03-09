Steve Bannon gushes over Matt Taibbi's testimony: 'That literally could be Alex Jones testifying'

Conservative podcast Steve Bannon praised "Twitter files" reporter Matt Taibbi by comparing him to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

On his Thursday War Room broadcast, Bannon aired a portion of Taibbi's testimony before a House committee on government "weaponization" of social media.

"That, in fact, is a key point of the Twitter files that is neither a left nor right issue," Taibbi said in the clip. "Following the trail of communications between Twitter and the federal government across tens of thousands of emails led to a series of revelations."

Following the clip, Bannon welcomed Jones to the show.

"Alex, you've been warning people — the reason I want to play that quote from Matt 's Taibbi opening," Bannon said. "You've warned about this. That literally could be Alex Jones testifying there. You've warned the nation about this for many, many years."

"Absolutely," Jones agreed.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.