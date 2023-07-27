'Your bills are racist!' House descends into chaos as Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise

The U.S. House of Representatives descended into chaos on Thursday after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MI) accused Republicans of advancing "racist" bills.

During a debate on appropriations bills, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) vowed to pass Republican legislation.

"We invite all to come to work like we have come to work, to try to come to an agreement, not just to vote no, but to come to an agreement to solve these problems, to pass these bills," he said. "If both sides won't, we still will do that work."

"Your bills are racist!" Bush could be heard shouting.

The Speaker gaveled for the House to come to order, but Democrats booed instead.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) later explained what her party wanted.

"We hope that you will say no to extremism, to hatred, to bigotry that is put into these appropriation bills, and say yes to solutions and fairness for the American people, and to build an economy where they can see themselves," she told her Republican colleagues.

Watch the video from C-SPAN below or at this link.