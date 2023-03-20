Shooting reported at Texas high school with two students shot
Crime scene (Shutterstock)

Two high school students in Texas have been shot and a suspect has been taken into custody, Crime Online reported.

Lamar High School was on lockdown after the incident, and police have not said whether the suspect was a student. There is also no information as to the condition of the victims.

WFAA reported that two students were wounded and are now receiving medical care.

Police say they do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

The Arlington Independent School District said that once police clear the building, students will be sent home for the day.

One Twitter user posted video of police activity at the school.

Watch the video below or at this link:

SmartNews