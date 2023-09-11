UAW says some progress in labor talks but wide divide remains

The problem, wrote Lewis, is it is impossible to satisfy all the Freedom Caucus demands for what should be in the bill, including curbing Ukraine funding, ending "the Left's cancerous woke" policies at the Pentagon, and retaliation against the Justice Department for the Trump investigations, all in a package that can pass the Democratic-controlled Senate.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

When this does not happen, wrote Lewis, it is likely that some far-right lawmaker — perhaps Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — could move to "vacate the chair," triggering McCarthy's at least temporary ouster and another weeks-long leadership fight. And all the while, moderate Republicans are growing fed up with McCarthy being held hostage to the far right and have demands of their own.

Whatever plays out, said Lewis, it's not likely to go well for the Speaker.

"I think McCarthy has to go through the process — and endure the pain," wrote Lewis. "If he tries to demonstrate leadership by proactively standing up to the right (and working with moderates and Dems) they will definitely move to vacate the chair. Moreover, by virtue of his perceived treachery, they will garner more energy and support (and a greater chance to actually oust him). What does this say about the speakership? To paraphrase what John Nance Garner said of the vice presidency, it's not worth a warm bucket of spit."

The editorial comes as Gaetz says he's going to make a floor speech on Tuesday attacking McCarthy. He does not intend to hold a vote to vacate the chair, reporters say.