UAW says some progress in labor talks but wide divide remains

The United Auto Workers union has made some headway in labor talks with the Detroit Three automakers just three days before a potential strike of 146,000 U.S. autoworkers, but an agreement was still not in reach, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Monday.

"We've made some progress, a little bit of progress but it's still slow but we're moving," Fain told CNN. "We have a long way to go. ... There's a lot of issues."

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said earlier Monday that it planned to make another counteroffer after the union made a revised offer on Sunday.