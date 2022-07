Your browser does not support the video tag. Ukraine flag projected on Russian embassy — Russia tried to respond and hilarity ensued (YouTube). Ukraine flag projected on Russian embassy — Russia tried to respond and hilarity ensued (YouTube).

Originally produced Apr. 14, 2022. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, residents of Washington, D.C. have been using their own tactics to show their displeasure with Russia's unprovoked attack. In April 2022, activists took it up a notch and targeted the Russian Embassy. Read the full story here.