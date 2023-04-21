US jury finds Tesla Autopilot did not fail in crash case

“No reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone for conservatives is a viable business model,” said Starboard CEO Ryan Coyne. “This is not a politically motivated advocacy organization, the goal is business first. Parler has to be a self-sustaining business that generates the profitability necessary to fuel growth.”

Coyne isn't sure what the platform will be once it returns, but it's become clear that "alt tech" sites like Parler, Gettr and Truth Social that cater to right-wing users aren't very profitable -- although some disgruntled ex-employees are already plotting a new service based on the site's technology.

“Parler has its roots as a conservative Twitter alternative, but to compete as a social media company, you’re going to have to be more than that,” Coyne said. “Our place in the ecosystem is going to be determined by the value that we bring by augmenting Parler’s technology.”

Advertisers aren't willing to do business with a platform known for white supremacists and Capitol rioters, and Coyne disavowed those associations and the site's history.

“Parler, in whatever form it takes, will not be a safe harbor for those engaging in or otherwise planning violence of any kind.”