Columnist apologizes to Sarah Huckabee Sanders for “insensitive” remarks on her appearance
Sarah Huckabee Sanders A Los Angeles Times columnist has issued an apology after his recent op-ed gave an insensitive description of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referring to her appearance as a “slightly chunky soccer mom” while comparing her to First Lady Melania Trump and Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump.
