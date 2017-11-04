Quantcast

Columnist apologizes to Sarah Huckabee Sanders for “insensitive” remarks on her appearance

Rare

04 Nov 2017 at 11:05 ET                   
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders A Los Angeles Times columnist has issued an apology after his recent op-ed gave an insensitive description of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, referring to her appearance as a “slightly chunky soccer mom” while comparing her to First Lady Melania Trump and Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump.

