George Conway busts Trump for retweeting woman who called migrants ‘cockroaches’ and ‘feral humans’

On Saturday, President Donald Trump retweeted a defense of his racist attacks on Democratic women of color by British far-right activist Katie Hopkins.

After doing so, George Conway called out the president, pointing out Hopkins’ long history of flagrantly racist behavior herself:

So the President is the United States is (again) retweeting a woman who once wrote a column saying migrants were “cockroaches” and “feral humans” and “spreading like the norovirus,” and once tweeted, “Racial profiling is a good thing. Call me racist, I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/NKJLhh4JEI — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 20, 2019

Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is a frequent and persistent critic of the president’s behavior and temperament.

Trump has been seemingly unsure of how to handle the controversy over his calls for “the Squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to “go back” where they came from. He appeared to distance himself from his fans chanting “Send her back!” at his rally in Greenville, North Carolina — but he continues to stand by his original message.