Long-awaited Mueller testimony postponed
The highly-anticipated and long-awaited testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been postponed, for reasons unknown.
Mueller was to testify next week before the House Judiciary Committee next week, on July 17. The new scheduled date in July 24, according to Politico.
Attorney General Bill Barr has not been supportive of Mueller testifying, and President Donald Trump has been adamantly opposed.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Smile drains from Kamala Harris’ face as Meghan McCain butchers her position on the border — and then she pounces
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) busted Meghan McCain for misrepresenting her position on border security during a lengthy appearance on "The View."
The Democratic presidential candidate answered a wide range of questions from the panelists, who tried -- and failed -- more than once to get Harris to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
"I'm going to try to make this as quick and dirty as possible," McCain said. "You're for decriminalizing border crossings, you're one of the people that raised your hand at the debate. Do you agree with AOC that we should get rid of DHS altogether?"
US Treasury warns it will run out of cash in early September
The US government could run out of money in early September unless Congress allows the administration to borrow more, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Friday.
The Treasury has been taking extraordinary steps since March to shuffle its cash around to continue paying its bills after hitting the $22 trillion debt limit set by Congress.
Officials have issued dire warnings that without an increase in the borrowing limit, the US could default on its debt for the first time and they have been urging the legislature to act before the summer break later this month.
"Based on updated projections, there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes," Mnuchin warned in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump scorched by conservative commentator for what he absolutely refuses to say about Jeffrey Epstein
During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Republican political adviser and conservative commentator Susan Del Percio took a shot at Donald Trump for only going as far as to say he was "not a fan" of former friend Jeffrey Epstein --and stopping there.
Following a bonkers press availability outside at the White House where the president praised outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who is stepping down after being drawn in deeper into the recent arrest of accused child trafficker Epstein, it was pointed out that president had harsh words for former Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) but couldn't bring himself to say much about Epstein.