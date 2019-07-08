Speaker Pelosi demands Alex Acosta resign from Trump’s Cabinet for ‘unconscionable agreement’ with Jeffrey Epstein
Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded the resignation of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Monday.
“Secretary Acosta must step down,” Pelosi posted on Twitter.
“As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement with Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice,” she explained.
“This was known by [Donald Trump] when he appointed him to the cabinet,” she continued.
Pelosi added the hashtag, #AcostaResign.
