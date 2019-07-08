Speaker Pelosi demands Alex Acosta resign from Trump’s Cabinet for ‘unconscionable agreement’ with Jeffrey Epstein

On Monday, The New York Times editorial board published a blistering indictment not just of billionaire wealth manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but of all the ways that the criminal justice system let itself be bent to his will at the mercy of his riches and political connections.

"Even in the relatively sterile language of the legal system, the accusations against Mr. Epstein are nauseating," wrote the board. "From 'at least in or about' 2002 through 2005, the defendant'sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls,' some as young as 14 and many 'particularly vulnerable to exploitation.' The girls were 'enticed and recruited' to visit Mr. Epstein’s various homes 'to engage in sex acts with him, after which he would give the victims hundreds of dollars.' To 'maintain and increase his supply of victims,' he paid some of the girls 'to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused,' thus creating 'a vast network of underage victims.'"