Even Sean Hannity is defending Chris Cuomo — but Trump Jr loves ethnic slur against the CNN anchor

CNN defended Chris Cuomo on Monday after their anchor was targeted with an ethnic slur in what the network described as “an orchestrated setup.”

Cuomo, who is of Italian descent, was called Fredo by somebody taping the encounter.

“Fredo is from ‘The Godfather,’ he was that weak brother and they’re using it as an Italian aspersion. It’s like the ‘N-word’ for us,” Cuomo explained to the man.

When the man persisted, Cuomo warned him that he might get thrown down the stairs.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity came to Cuomo’s defense.

“I say good for Chris Cuomo,” Hannity tweeted. “He’s out with his 9-year-old daughter, and his wife and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family.”

“[In my humble opinion] Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for,” Hannity added. “He deserves the apology.”

The president’s eldest child, however, hyped the idea of more people using the ethnic slur against the CNN anchor.

