#RIP45 trends on Twitter — but President Donald Trump is not dead
President Donald Trump is still alive.
On Friday, the hashtag #RIP45 trended nationwide on Twitter. Many users immediately assumed that 45th president had died and Mike Pence was the new commander-in-chief.
But the hashtag actually referred to Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, whose number is forty-five. Skaggs died of an accidental overdose.
Here’s some of what people were saying after learning Trump was still alive:
https://twitter.com/SteveBoyer5000/status/1167595175516016645
Who would write #RIP45 if it was Trump who died?
He does not deserve to RIP after all the suffering he has caused to millions of people!
— Friedrich Drumpf (@DrumpfOpa) August 31, 2019
Me hoping 45 reads the #RIP45 tweets so he gets a glimpse how much he’s universally loathed pic.twitter.com/9t9A7Tzelj
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) August 31, 2019
fuck y’all for making #RIP45 trend for the wrong damn reasons y’all suck !!!!
— hot girl dij (@kimpossihoe) August 30, 2019
https://twitter.com/ksecus/status/1167608506515677186
When you see #rip45 trending and it’s not about trump pic.twitter.com/IH2jMi6EdV
— Swiftly Swiftie (@AASwiftie13) August 31, 2019
He won’t take pictures with Tiffany because he thinks she’s fat. He lied about China to manipulate the stock market. He called White Supremacists #VeryFinePeople. He called himself Christ Reborn.
But Abby here is upset because people are making jokes about #RIP45. https://t.co/e0VeLhnnvU
— (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) August 30, 2019