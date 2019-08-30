Quantcast
#RIP45 trends on Twitter — but President Donald Trump is not dead

Published

9 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is still alive.

On Friday, the hashtag #RIP45 trended nationwide on Twitter. Many users immediately assumed that 45th president had died and Mike Pence was the new commander-in-chief.

But the hashtag actually referred to Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, whose number is forty-five. Skaggs died of an accidental overdose.

Here’s some of what people were saying after learning Trump was still alive:

https://twitter.com/SteveBoyer5000/status/1167595175516016645

https://twitter.com/ksecus/status/1167608506515677186

