Human trafficking prosecutions decline under Trump as reported incidents increase

Published

10 mins ago

on

According to a new report from Axios, President Donald Trump’s administration is failing badly in the war against human trafficking.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline estimates that some 15,000 people in the United States were trafficked in 2018 — some forced to perform physical labor like agricultural work, and others forced into prostitution. This would be the highest number of human trafficking cases reported since 2012.

Prosecutions, however, have slowed. The State Department lists some 386 people charged with trafficking in 2018, down from 553 the year before. Syracuse University estimates that the percent of cases referred to U.S. attorneys that are prosecuted has declined from 49 percent in 2017 to 39 percent in 2018. And over the past two years, annual human trafficking investigations have fallen from over 1,800 to fewer than 700.

The one bright spot: the number of convictions for human trafficking are on the increase. But that is partly attributable to cases that began under the Obama administration.

All of this would be something as a final bit of irony to Trump’s supporters in the QAnon community, a group of conspiracy theorists who believe the president is engaging in a covert operation with a not-really-dead John F. Kennedy Jr. to take down a world-spanning ring of child sex predators.


The Electoral College is not what its defenders say it is

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Perhaps sensing that it represents their best chance to win the White House in 2020 and beyond, or because four states joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact this year, conservatives have recently come out in droves to defend the Electoral College. Many of their arguments cannot withstand even the mildest scrutiny.

George Will and former Congressman Raul Labrador say the Electoral College encourages presidential candidates to campaign nationally and prevents small states from being ignored. But in 2016 Trump and Hillary Clinton made 57 percent of their post-primary appearances in just four of the ten most populous states—Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Far from encouraging a national campaign, the Electoral College has consistently narrowed candidates’ focus to the biggest swing states in any given election.

Medicare-for-All is not Medicare and not really for all — so what does it actually mean?

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Ritchard Jenkins reached into the black computer bag he keeps near his workstation at Graceful Touch Barber and Beauty Salon and rifled through medical papers, pulling out an envelope buried deep at the bottom.

It was an unopened medical bill for $971.78, now 17 months overdue, that he had put out of sight and out of mind. Another unpaid bill from May for $447.13 rested in a nearby drawer. Both are the result of an arthritic knee that needs to be replaced and keeps the 55-year-old master barber in near-constant pain.

Continue Reading
 
 
