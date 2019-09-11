Texas has the most people without health insurance in the nation — again
The rate of Texans without health insurance rose for the second year in a row, making it once again the most uninsured state in the nation, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2018, 17.7% of Texas residents — about 5 million people — had no health coverage, up from 17.3% in 2017. Both years, Texas had almost double the number of uninsured people compared with the national average of 8.7% in 2017 and 8.9% in 2018. It was one of only nine states to record an increase in the uninsured rate.
Texas is one of 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid, a joint state-federal program that provides health care to low-income individuals, since the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare. President Donald Trump made the repeal and replacement of Obamacare a major part of his 2016 campaign, but the U.S. Senate narrowly rejected a bill in 2017 that would have repealed parts of the ACA.
Last year, a federal judge in Texas invalidated a Medicaid expansion that would have filled coverage gaps for an estimated 1.1 million low-income Texans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Between 2017 and 2018, fewer Texans got their insurance through Medicaid — the number dropped 0.7%, to 17.9%.
Some Texas political leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former Gov. Rick Perry, have argued that expanding Medicaid would increase health care costs for the state, especially if the federal government doesn’t keep its promise to pay for the increase in newly eligible people.
Others, like state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, are in favor of the expansion. In 2018, the senator filled a bill that would allow county commissioners to request a federal waiver to expand Medicaid in their jurisdictions and roll out the expansion county by county. The bill didn’t even get a hearing during this year’s legislative session.
Five other states — Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Oklahoma — also had more than 12% of their population uninsured, according to the Census figures.
BY STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Ex-ethics chief busts Trump’s ‘zero or less’ interest rate as another possible scam
President Donald Trump publicly pressured the Federal Reserve chairman to drop interest rates to "zero or less" -- and a former government ethics chief busted that as another possible scam.
Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics who resigned in protest under Trump, pointed out that the president and his businesses stand to benefit from a sub-zero interest rate.
"Trump, whose businesses owe large debts affected by interest rates, is using his official position to pressure the Fed to cut interest rates—and wants rates to be less than zero(?)," Shaub tweeted. "I went into law to avoid math, but wouldn’t that mean lenders paying borrowers to owe them money?"
Robert Mugabe a ‘broken soul’ in final years after Zimbabwe ouster
Once feared for the all-encompassing power he wielded in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died a "broken soul," bereft at his downfall, his allies and relatives say.
Mugabe died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95, nearly two months before the anniversary of the coup that forced him from power.
He had ruled the southern African country uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.
During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.
But in his twilight years, he became vulnerable and helpless, according to relatives, allies and analysts.
Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers
President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.
"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.