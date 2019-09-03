Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump misspells London mayor’s name and lies about his golf habits in latest Twitter meltdown

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry Twitter rant against Sadiq Khan in which he misspelled both the London mayor’s first and last names.

Reacting to Khan’s mockery of the president playing golf as a hurricane threatens America’s east coast, Trump said Khan should mind his own business and then lied about how often he plays golf at his own clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique (sic) Kahn (sic), was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday,” the president wrote. “Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive).”

Although the president knocked former President Barack Obama for playing golf, Trump himself has spent time at one of his own golf courses on 227 separate days during his presidency, according to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.

Additionally, Trump accused Khan of ignoring a purported epidemic of knife-related violence in his city, even though the United States over the weekend was hit by yet another mass shooting in Odessa, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kahn (sic) should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London,” the president wrote. “People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Khan on Monday ridiculed Trump for skipping out on a European trip in which he sent Vice President Mike Pence, ostensibly because he wanted to oversee the response to Hurricane Dorian.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan said sarcastically.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These startling facts about the US economy show why the next recession could be even more devastating

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Alarming new data suggests a new recession could wipe out half of all U.S. households, which only recently recovered from the last recession a decade ago.

The economic expansion, driven by a booming stock market and rising house prices, that has doubled the net worth of the top 1 percent virtually ignored the bottom half of U.S. households, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Those household have only recently regained the wealth lost during the 2007-2009 recession and still have 32 percent less wealth, adjusted for inflation, than in 2003, according to the Federal Reserve.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump misspells London mayor’s name and lies about his golf habits in latest Twitter meltdown

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry Twitter rant against Sadiq Khan in which he misspelled both the London mayor's first and last names.

Reacting to Khan's mockery of the president playing golf as a hurricane threatens America's east coast, Trump said Khan should mind his own business and then lied about how often he plays golf at his own clubs.

"The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique (sic) Kahn (sic), was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday," the president wrote. "Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive)."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Billionaires are prepping for an apocalyptic ‘event’ — but what happens to the rest of us?

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

The Earth is in the midst of an environmental disaster. Humankind may not survive the Anthropocene.

Climatologists and other scientists are warning that if the Earth’s temperature rises more than 2 degrees Celsius that the human race may have reached a point of no return in terms of stopping global warming and the catastrophes it will cause.

Global warming is causing rising sea levels which threaten at least one billion people. Global warming is also generating a weather feedback loop which is causing hurricanes, blizzards, firestorms, and droughts to become more extreme. There is also a shortage of arable land and fresh water. Entire ecosystems are collapsing all over the planet.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image