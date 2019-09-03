Trump misspells London mayor’s name and lies about his golf habits in latest Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on an angry Twitter rant against Sadiq Khan in which he misspelled both the London mayor’s first and last names.

Reacting to Khan’s mockery of the president playing golf as a hurricane threatens America’s east coast, Trump said Khan should mind his own business and then lied about how often he plays golf at his own clubs.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique (sic) Kahn (sic), was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday,” the president wrote. “Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks. Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive).”

Although the president knocked former President Barack Obama for playing golf, Trump himself has spent time at one of his own golf courses on 227 separate days during his presidency, according to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.

Additionally, Trump accused Khan of ignoring a purported epidemic of knife-related violence in his city, even though the United States over the weekend was hit by yet another mass shooting in Odessa, Texas.

“Kahn (sic) should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London,” the president wrote. “People are afraid to even walk the streets. He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Khan on Monday ridiculed Trump for skipping out on a European trip in which he sent Vice President Mike Pence, ostensibly because he wanted to oversee the response to Hurricane Dorian.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan said sarcastically.