Fox News host get schooled after trying to rationalize Mulvaney’s Ukraine confession

On this Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, the panel discussed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s recent press conference where he undermined the White House’s talking points regarding President Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, saying that there indeed was a quid pro quo discussed on the call. Mulvaney subsequently walked back his comments, releasing a statement that essentially denied what he originally said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Fox segment, Brian Kilmeade defended Mulvaney and said that he “handled all this well” and gave him “credit for going out there,” but added that many of the President’s troubles “all began in the Ukraine.”

Attempting to play devil’s advocate, co-host Melissa Francis compared Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for financial aid to his bargaining with Mexico over his long-promised border wall.

“Could you make the same argument?” Francis asked. “That’s a campaign promise … he’s saying he’s gonna withhold aid — I think Mick Mulvaney’s point may have been, this is how it works: before you release money, you say, here is what you have to do. You have to clean up the corruption.”

But according to fellow co-host Jessica Tarlov, the two aren’t comparable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re doing that with Mexico, for instance, you’re not doing that to get information that you are going to weaponize for an American election,” Tarlov said before Francis interrupted, accusing Tarlov of making assumptions about Trump’s intentions.

“You think President Trump wants to know if the DNC server is locked in a Ukrainian basement somewhere just so he can know that for his personal information?” Tarlov shot back. “Unfortunately, this is just the way that the law works. And Mick Mulvaney now, and the President himself, have both admitted to the quid pro quo on live television.”

Watch the segment below: