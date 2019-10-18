Fox News host get schooled after trying to rationalize Mulvaney’s Ukraine confession
On this Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, the panel discussed acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s recent press conference where he undermined the White House’s talking points regarding President Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, saying that there indeed was a quid pro quo discussed on the call. Mulvaney subsequently walked back his comments, releasing a statement that essentially denied what he originally said.
During the Fox segment, Brian Kilmeade defended Mulvaney and said that he “handled all this well” and gave him “credit for going out there,” but added that many of the President’s troubles “all began in the Ukraine.”
Attempting to play devil’s advocate, co-host Melissa Francis compared Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for financial aid to his bargaining with Mexico over his long-promised border wall.
“Could you make the same argument?” Francis asked. “That’s a campaign promise … he’s saying he’s gonna withhold aid — I think Mick Mulvaney’s point may have been, this is how it works: before you release money, you say, here is what you have to do. You have to clean up the corruption.”
But according to fellow co-host Jessica Tarlov, the two aren’t comparable.
“When you’re doing that with Mexico, for instance, you’re not doing that to get information that you are going to weaponize for an American election,” Tarlov said before Francis interrupted, accusing Tarlov of making assumptions about Trump’s intentions.
“You think President Trump wants to know if the DNC server is locked in a Ukrainian basement somewhere just so he can know that for his personal information?” Tarlov shot back. “Unfortunately, this is just the way that the law works. And Mick Mulvaney now, and the President himself, have both admitted to the quid pro quo on live television.”
Watch the segment below:
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Narcissistic Personality Disorder is ‘generally agreed’ upon: Columnist declares the president ‘unfit’
The refusal of Republicans to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office and elevate Vice President Mike Pence has increased the importance of the impeachment inquiry, Leonard Hitchcock explained on Friday.
Like prominent GOP attorney George Conway, Hitchcock believes Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).
"There are nine diagnostic criteria of NPD in the DSM-5, and a diagnosis is valid if only five are present. Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance, i.e. they exaggerate their achievements and talents; they are preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance; they believe that they are special, unique and should associate only with other high-status or special people; they require excessive admiration; they feel a sense of entitlement; they exploit others for their own gain; they lack empathy; they are envious of others or believe that others envy them; they are arrogant or haughty," Hitchcock wrote.
Breaking Banner
‘Moscow Mitch’ McConnell rips Trump for ‘grave strategic mistake’ in blistering Washington Post op-ed
President Donald Trump is relying upon Republican senators voting to acquit him in an expected impeachment trial, but his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies in Syria have opened a major rift between the White House and Capitol Hill Republicans.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) revealed the extent of fissure by writing a scorching op-ed against Trump -- and having it published in The Washington Post.
Ukrainian oligarch dug up Biden dirt in exchange for Giuliani’s help fighting trial extradition
According to a new report from Bloomberg News, associates of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to the US, were working to dig up damaging information on Joe Biden in an effort to gain Rudy Giuliani's help in Firtash's case.