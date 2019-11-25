Roy Moore calls for return to 1960’s morality: ‘We had the Pledge of Allegiance” – now ‘we have drag queens teaching kindergarten’

Wanting to take America back to the 60’s and 70’s Moore strings together a ridiculous list depicting a United States that was deeply disturbing.

Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore went on a lengthy, far right wing tirade, telling supporters last week he wants to take the country back to the morality America had in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Moore, who was credibly accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, including child sexual assault, delivered a long list of changes the nation has seen in the past 60 or so years. He lamented that back then the nation had the Pledge of Allegiance (as it still does), but now the country has drag queens teaching kindergarten children – as if that were bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

““We have got to go back to what we did back in the sixties and seventies back to a moral basis,” Moore told members of the Huntsville Republican Men’s Breakfast group, as the Alabama Political Reporter noted (video below). “We did not have a national healthcare system. You know when Obama passed this thing rising all our costs and business started going down the tube everybody said it was going to be repealed. You never hear anybody in Congress talk about it now.”

“Our indebtedness was $22 trillion. Back in the sixties and seventies it was much lower. It was a sixth of that. Abortion was not legal when I went to Vietnam. It was passed later. It was oked later. We had abortion laws in our country and our state. We did not have same sex marriage. We did not have transgender rights. Sodomy was illegal. These things were just not around when my classmates and I went to West Point and Vietnam,” the 72-year old Moore said, implying somehow that civil rights are to blame for out of control Republican spending over the years.

“Back then there was no mention of socialism,” Moore said. “Today we find socialism on the table in Congress. We have Democrats, the Squad, arguing that we should be a socialist nation. They don’t even understand what happened in Argentina. They don’t understand that we are a great nation because we are based on capitalism and growth,” Moore added, not understanding there are different types of socialism.

“Our education system, that is something that really gets me, because back when I was in school in 1965, we had prayer in school,” Moore lamented. “We had prayer before our football games. The Ten Commandments could be displayed in school up until 1980. In 1980 when the Supreme Court outlawed it. They said if posted copies of the Ten Commandment have any affect at all it would cause children to read them. Meditate on that perhaps to venerate and obey them and this is impermissible under the Establishment Clause? I am going to tell you that it’s not impermissible to view the law upon which our nation is founded.”

Moore was removed twice from his elected position as the State’s Supreme Court chief justice. The first time it was over his refusal to remove from public property a monument of the Ten Commandments he had installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had the Pledge of Allegiance,” Moore continued. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance. We had morning devotionals. I know most of you in here over the age of sixty probably remember days like that. We are continually under attack from atheists and secular humanists who want to take those laws from us.”

“We have drag queens teaching kindergarten children in this state and this community,” Moore decried, adding that “in Huntsville in Mobile they taught kids and they dress them up in drag.”

“Where does this come from? Gender identity is being taught in California to young kids and parents have no choice but to let their kids be taught that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.N. You don’t hear any talk about the U.N.,” Moore said. “In our backyard we have an organization in our backyard that intends to take away our rights. They hire kids to go out and protest our economic conditions. We have got to wake up. They don’t stand for us and we are maintaining them.”

It is unclear why Moore thinks the United Nations “intends” to take away Americans’ civil rights, or how they even could.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I went to school the Constitution was highly regarded,” Moore said, despite having lost his job over refusing to respect the Constitution. “Now we have kids who undermine our Constitution and impeach our President simply because they do not like his politics. That is not constitutional, and we should know that.”

There are no children who are impeaching President Donald Trump, nor could there be. The people’s duly-elected representatives are engaged in a thoughtful investigation into this president’s abuses of the rule of law and unconstitutional acts, which are mandated by the Constitution.

Watch a portion of Moore’s remarks (begins at the (1:42 mark):

ADVERTISEMENT

Hat tip: Joe.My.God.