Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman lectures Pelosi for pushing Trump’s USMCA trade deal: ‘Why are Dems doing this?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nobel Prize-winner Paul Krugman blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reportedly pushing to pass President Donald Trump’s United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Krugman, the author of the bestselling 2007 book The Conscience of a Liberal, questioned both the politics and economics of Democrats passing the USMCA.

“So, can someone explain to me why Dems appear about to sign on to Trump’s USMCA trade deal?” Krugman asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s basically no change from NAFTA as is, but Trump will claim it as a triumph. Why give him that?” he wondered.

“Don’t say that Trump will kill NAFTA if he doesn’t get it. That would be a body blow to US business and crash the market — which is the reason Trump huffed and puffed and then basically negotiated nothing,” he explained.

“So again, why are Dems doing this? The economics are basically nothing, and the politics are bad,” Krugman noted. “Who’s demanding this, and why should they care?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Justice Department report on Russia probe origins is actually a damning indictment of Trump in the Ukraine scandal

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

It’s a tale of two investigations. Neither is pretty, but one is, in the end, appropriate and warranted; the other is a grotesque sham. And the story of each investigation illuminates key aspects of the other.

The two investigations I’m discussing are, of course, the Russia investigation and the Ukrainian investigation of Vice President Joe Biden, which, as far as we can tell, never actually existed, despite Trump’s efforts.

Both stories, though, were front and center on Monday in a spectacular concurrence of American political news. The Justice Department inspector general released its review on the origins of the Russia investigation that targeted four members of the 2016 Trump campaign and their potential ties to the Kremlin. At the same time, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the report from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the Ukraine scandal, which focused on President Donald Trump’s effforts to induce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks ‘frat boy’ GOP congressman’s bizarre, rambling attack on impeachment probe

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Monday's impeachment hearing featured no shortage of angry ranting from Republican representatives. But few tried harder to make an impression than freshman Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).

During his turn, Reschenthaler parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, asserted that Democrats are only impeaching President Donald Trump to distract people from the fact that they're coming for our airplanes and health insurance, falsely claimed that the telephone memorandum of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't reveal a quid pro quo, and claimed Democrats just started calling it bribery because focus groups didn't like Latin.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Conway rips Republican Party chair for outright ‘lie’ about what the inspector general found

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Republican lawyer George Conway called out Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for an outright "lie" about the findings in the FBI inspector general report about the start of Russia investigation.

The inspector general found Monday that the FBI didn't act with political intent when it opened the investigation into Paul Manafort. It also didn't act with political intent when it opened an investigation into Russia intrusion in the 2016 election.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted that the IG report "proves Obama officials abused their FISA power," which is a lie about what the report actually reveals. Scalise also claimed that these so-called "Obama officials" abused their FISA power to "trigger" an investigation, another fact that is false. President Donald Trump's appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray explained in an interview that the GOP claim is far from the truth.

Continue Reading
 
 