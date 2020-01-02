Quantcast
Democrats are collectively going to crush Trump in last quarter’s fundraising — here are the details

Published

2 hours ago

on

Although President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign reported a hefty haul of $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, that total will very likely be dwarfed by the cumulative donations made to Democratic presidential candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that his campaign raised $34.5 million last quarter, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million.

This means that those three candidates alone raised a total of more than $75 million last quarter, which blows past Trump’s Q4 2019 total.

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel estimates that the Democratic field “is easily going to double” Trump’s fundraising, which he says is not normal for an incumbent president.

“That is really, really unusual,” he writes. “The 2012 GOP field and 2004 Dem field did not outpace incumbent presidents.”


Report typos and corrections to: correction[email protected].
Mitch McConnell may conduct Trump Senate trial without articles of impeachment: report

January 2, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may be preparing to conduct a Senate trial before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially sends articles of impeachment to the Senate.

After impeaching President Donald Trump, the House has been withholding articles of impeachment to pressure McConnell into crafting a fair trial with witnesses.

But Politico reported on Thursday that Pelosi's gambit may not pay off because McConnell can likely conduct a Senate trial without articles of impeachment.

GOP congressmen are fleeing Trump’s Washington at a rapid pace — and more could soon be on the way out

January 2, 2020

Republican congressmen in 2019 announced their retirements at a historically fast pace -- and more could be on the way this year.

According to analysis conducted by Roll Call, "27 House members announced they will retire" last year alone, which already was above the historic average of 23 lawmakers who announce retirements during two-year campaign cycles.

The vast majority of retirements have come from Republicans, who similarly retired en masse during the electoral wipeout in the House of Representatives that saw Democrats gain over 40 seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Continue Reading
 

New Ukraine docs mean the Senate must not sanction a ‘GOP-approved cover up’: Ex-prosecutor

January 2, 2020

On Thursday, a damning new tranche of unredacted documents from Pentagon officials added more evidence that President Donald Trump personally orchestrated the Ukraine scheme, even as his own advisers feared that it may be against the law.

Writing on Twitter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that the new documents reveal the urgency to allow new witnesses and testimony at the Senate impeachment trial:

Anyone with common sense knows Trump is withholding witnesses & documents from Congress because they prove his impeachable conduct. Newly obtained, unredacted emails from a Trump appointee show Trump personally directed the scheme. Witnesses must testify. https://t.co/hAAaPkhC2a

Continue Reading
 
 
