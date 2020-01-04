Trump motivated to kill Suleimani over fear he looked ‘weak’ when dealing with Iran: report

President Donald Trump was motivated to order the airstrike killing Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani in part out of fear the press was labeling him as weak on Iran, the Washington Post reported.

“Trump was … motivated to act by what he felt was negative coverage after his 2019 decision to call off the airstrike after Iran downed the U.S. surveillance drone, officials said,” wrote Missy Ryan, Josh Dawsey, Dan Lamothe, and John Hudson. “Trump was also frustrated that the details of his internal deliberations had leaked out and felt he looked weak, the officials said.”

Various officials have given conflicting accounts of the decisionmaking that went into the strike, however, and some were completely taken by surprise that it was happening at all. “It was tremendously bold and even surprised many of us,” said one official.

Suleimani has played a key role in facilitating attacks against Americans, but previous presidents had opted against attacking him because he is a revered figure in Iran and his death could provoke retaliation and escalation — which many now fear will occur.