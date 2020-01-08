Trump’s Iran fiasco is a political loser for him: conservative columnist
In a column for The Washington Post this Wednesday, Jennifer Rubin argues that President Trump’s recent dust up with Iran won’t be the political boon some expect it to be, saying that Trump’s “low credibility” is a main factor.
“The boost that presidents usually get in times of international crisis likely will not happen for Trump,” Rubin writes. “Fear of all-out war and the public’s low regard for Trump’s honesty and steadiness suggest that war-mongering is no way for Trump to break free of his polling doldrums. (He has yet to reach 50 percent approval.)”
Recent polling shows more than half of respondents disapprove of Trump’s Iran policy, and the recent targeted killing of an Iranian general has only compounded that disapproval — all this in addition to the fact that his impeachment numbers aren’t looking so great either.
“By a 54-to-38-percent margin, Americans say [Trump] abused his office,” Rubin writes. “By an almost identical margin, they think he has obstructed Congress. That does not necessarily mean 54 percent want him removed. Only 43 percent want him removed while 13 percent want another sanction, such as censure; 32 percent want him acquitted. In other words, there is a hardcore base of 32 percent who think Trump did nothing wrong.”
According to Rubin, the push for war with Iran could be a losing proposition with voters.
“As a result of Trump’s bellicose and incoherent foreign policy, a president promising to end ‘forever wars’ soon will have deployed 18,000 more troops since his ‘maximum pressure’ campaign began in 2019.”
GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist
Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.
According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea "has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox."
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday.
"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.
Viking runestone linked to fears of climate change: study
One of the world's most famous runestones is now believed to have been erected by Vikings fearing a repeat of a previous cold climate crisis in Scandinavia, a new study said Wednesday.
The Rok stone, raised in the ninth century near the lake Vattern in south central Sweden, bears the longest runic inscription in the world with more than 700 runes covering its five sides.
It is believed to have been erected as a memorial to a dead son, but the exact meaning of the text has remained elusive, as parts are missing and it contains different writing forms.
The stone refers to the heroic acts of "Theodoric," which some scholars believe refers to Theodoric the Great, a sixth century ruler of the Ostrogoths in what is now Italy.