‘Your reaction just confirms it’s true’: Internet mocks Trump for fuming about ‘Stable Genius’ book

President Donald Trump is miffed that a new book that addresses his childish behavior and ignorance is so popular.

“Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip. Thank you!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Trump then retweeted himself Monday, calling the reporters “losers” and saying the stories were all made up.

“Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!” Trump tweeted.

Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction! https://t.co/0Oad0738NG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

The book has enjoyed the top spot on the New York Times Bestseller’s List for the five days since it has been released. Trump’s son Don Jr., worked diligently to get conservative groups and national and state Republican parties to buy his book attacking Democrats. Now it appears another book mocking the president is enjoying greater success without the benefit of forcing people to buy it and give it away for free. The book fell after just a few days on the list, particularly after the book by an anonymous White House staffer was released. Popularity of the book then quickly fell from there.

It was something that earned the president considerable mockery on Twitter. Check out the comments below:

BITCH GRUNT! WHY WOULD I TESTIFY WHEN I CAN COMPLAIN, BOAST, AND LIE: Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction! https://t.co/fvmr7bIE8M — Donald J. Tr… — Donald J. Traitor (@realFascistRump) January 20, 2020

Here you go, two stone cold losers. One had to buy his Presidency and the other had to buy his own book to make it a hit. pic.twitter.com/uZL7jqDrTo — ️‍NastyNEGirl ️‍ (@PatsGirls67) January 20, 2020

Sorry comrade, I think you meant two Pulitzer Prize-winning stone cold losers. #SomethingGettingUnderYourSkin — Howard Rosenfield (@ChocolateLabMan) January 20, 2020

I get my copy tomorrow! By the way Bezos is really, really rich! — Dan Gillick (@DanGillick1) January 20, 2020

p. 49: "Initially, Kushners, Bannon, and others in Trump's inner circle favored Rudy Giuliani for attorney general." Well, at least there's one bullet the nation dodged. Do you think he could have gotten the whole country impeached? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2020

Your reaction just confirms it’s true — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) January 20, 2020

You sound VERY innocent! Glad to see you’re putting your time on #MLKDay to noble uses. — Beltway Panda (@BeltwayPanda) January 20, 2020

Donald, Americans know that the more vehemently (look it up) you deny an accusation, the greater the truth of the accusation. You, Donald, are the stone cold loser. Despised by Americans. Mocked by foreign leaders. Insulted behind your back by Republicans everywhere. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) January 20, 2020

The only stone cold losers here are Trump and the ones working for him like members of a personality cult. Trump constantly accuses others of unfairness yet refuses to release the full transcripts, text messages, voicemails, emails, and other evidence Congress subpoenaed by law. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 20, 2020

Your observance of MLK day is inspiring. — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) January 20, 2020

My 4 year old nephew has more class and manners than you. You are sick and our country deserves better. — Nathaniel #CountryOverParty (@NewGopforUSA) January 20, 2020

pp. 42-45: A Very Stable Genius is Very, Very, Very Mad is on AF1, screaming his head off, his face empurpled in rage. (This is a recurring theme in the book. I know that comes as a great shock.) I won’t spoil it by saying who and what set him off. But … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2020

This book must be pretty darned humiliating for Donald. He's obsessed again. — Hannah's Meemaw #ConvictAndRemoveTrump #Resist (@HMeemaw) January 20, 2020

I see “Uncle Lev” was at your kids birthday party!

I guess you forgot about that?

That was about 20 or so years ago huh? pic.twitter.com/2iTunmrAM8 — Bobby’s Thoughts (@bobby_thoughts) January 20, 2020

