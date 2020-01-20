Quantcast
'Your reaction just confirms it's true': Internet mocks Trump for fuming about 'Stable Genius' book

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is miffed that a new book that addresses his childish behavior and ignorance is so popular.

“Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip. Thank you!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Trump then retweeted himself Monday, calling the reporters “losers” and saying the stories were all made up.

“Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!” Trump tweeted.

The book has enjoyed the top spot on the New York Times Bestseller’s List for the five days since it has been released. Trump’s son Don Jr., worked diligently to get conservative groups and national and state Republican parties to buy his book attacking Democrats. Now it appears another book mocking the president is enjoying greater success without the benefit of forcing people to buy it and give it away for free. The book fell after just a few days on the list, particularly after the book by an anonymous White House staffer was released. Popularity of the book then quickly fell from there.

It was something that earned the president considerable mockery on Twitter. Check out the comments below:

