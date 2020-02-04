Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He misled everyone!’ Israeli leader fumes at Kushner as Trump’s ‘peace plan’ spirals down the drain

Published

4 hours ago

on

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is taking heat from key allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “peace plan” he helped design spirals further down the drain.

While the plan had previously been praised by the Israeli government even as it was widely panned by neighboring Arab governments, the Washington Post reports that Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani is furious about the White House’s efforts to discourage Netanyahu from immediately annexing large portions of the West Bank from the Palestinians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kushner took a knife and put it in Netanyahu’s back,” Elhayani tells the Washington Post. “Kushner misled the prime minister. He misled everybody. He knew for a long time that Netanyahu wanted to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea — he said it many times over the last year. Gentlemen just don’t act this way.”

Elhayani also worried that putting a temporary halt on the annexations could do political damage to Netanyahu and cause him to lose upcoming elections that are scheduled for next month.

The plan put forward by Kushner and the Trump administration has already been condemned by Palestinian officials who are furious that the United States is giving Israel the right to unilaterally annex their lands.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump insulted a roomful of news anchors to their faces — and they just sat there and did nothing: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump announced he was disinviting CNN from the pre-State of the Union luncheon event, the prominent news anchors who were still invited to the event had several options of how to respond. They could have chosen to boycott the event in protest of a president who tries to bully and intimidate the free press. Alternatively, they could have attended but asked the president in person to justify his decision.

According to The Daily Beast, what they actually chose to do was sit there and chuckle self-deprecatingly as the president of the United States mocked them to their faces.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address as he seeks a second term in 2020

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will take to the well of the House to deliver his third State of the Union Address — and make his opening case to the nation for giving him a second term in November.

The address comes just one day before the Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment against him in the Ukraine scandal. Republicans are almost assured the votes to acquit the president after rejecting additional witnesses and testimony.

It is believed that Trump will avoid discussion of the impeachment in his address, instead focusing on the economy and painting himself as America's only hope of maintaining its strength.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Iowa’s lesson: Political parties are not as good as government officials at counting votes

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

undefined

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Here’s the takeaway from the Iowa fiasco: Beware of caucuses run by political parties. But don’t panic about the integrity of most primaries and the general election, which are run by state and county election administrators.

As Tuesday morning wore on without results from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, the long-awaited first test of the strength of President Donald Trump’s would-be challengers, both public officials and enraged commentators stoked fears that Iowa was a harbinger of chaos for the rest of the 2020 campaign. Some said it raises alarms about the broader condition of election security and the reliability of computer systems that record, tally and publish the votes. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale even suggested on Twitter Monday, without evidence, that the process was “rigged.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image