Is ‘Mayor Pete’ prepared to be president? California mayors in South Bend-size cities say yes
The U.S. has never elected a president whose resume topped out at mayor — let alone mayor of the 305th most populous city in the country.But Pete Buttigieg has shattered plenty of expectations in his once long-shot presidential bid, outlasting governors and senators and finishing atop this week’s Iowa caucuses in a photo finish with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Now the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is facing escalating attacks from critics who argue he’s unprepared for the White House and too inexperienced to take on President Donald Trump. After all, at 103,869 people, South…
2020 Election
Trump sets the stage to blame Mitt Romney for possible loss of Republican-controlled Senate in 2020 election
Donald Trump is still not over Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for following his conscience and voting to remove him from office last week, and now is accusing him of damaging the Republican party.
Following a morning of Trump seemingly retweeting every booster he could find on Twitter, the president added a comment to a quote from the Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel -- herself an unabashed admirer of the president.
With Strassel writing, "Mitt Romney may think he's taking a shot at POTUS. But any real damage he causes will in fact be to Senate Rs in tough races. Schumer's goal with all this was retaking the Senate. If he succeeds, he'll hopefully remember to send Romney a thank you," the president added, "Romney hurt some very good Republican Senators, and he was wrong about the Impeachment Hoax. No clue!"
2020 Election
Chris Matthews slammed for spreading misinformation about Bernie Sanders’ agenda
MSNBC host Chris Matthews drew rebukes on social media Friday night after suggesting that as a Democratic Socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders could lead a dictatorship in which establishment political figures would be "executed," should he win the presidency.
Following the Democratic primary debate, Matthews joined other MSNBC commentators including Joy Reid and Chris Hayes in a panel discussion in which Matthews expressed concerns about Sanders's democratic socialist ideals, which he claimed the Vermont senator has not clarified.
"I believe if Castro and the reds had won the Cold War there would have been executions in Central Park and I mght have been one of the ones getting executed," Matthews said, referring to former Cuban President Fidel Castro. "I don't know who Bernie Sanders supports over these years, I don't know what he means by socialism."
2020 Election
Why is the media giving Mike Bloomberg a free pass?
Surely the American news media is way too on top of its game to miss a New York City billionaire — with a global brand and a little racist baggage — execute a takeover of one of America's major political parties and become president.
Right?
Oh, but they did in 2016 with Trump. And sad to say, we are set up for a rerun — and it is likely the folks in the newsmedia will have the nerve to tell us, once again, that nobody could have seen it coming.