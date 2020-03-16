Quantcast
Larry Kudlow: Trump ‘was very calm’ while stock market plummeted in response to Fed rate cut

Published

1 min ago

on

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump had been “very calm” on Monday while the stock market plummeted over concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After the president announced on Sunday that the Federal Reserve had cut rates, the market responded by dropping more than 7% before trading was temporarily halted on Monday.

Kudlow told reporters on Monday morning that Trump had not gotten upset.

“He was very calm about the market,” the adviser said. “It is what it is.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Millions of federal workers still waiting on work-from-home order amid Trump’s sluggish coronavirus response

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

The Trump administration has yet to issue clear guidance to federal employees nationwide on whether they can work at home as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

The result has been an ad hoc mix of policies that varies by agency and has left many workers across the country with conflicting instructions about when and how they should report to their offices and if they can telework. The civilian federal workforce consists of about 2 million people, not counting the United States Postal Service, with about 15% based in the Washington, D.C., area.

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain blasts Trump and the GOP for their ‘downright dangerous’ coronavirus recklessness

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

"The View's" Meghan McCain went off on President Donald Trump for being reckless in the way that he's dealing with the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

Sitting several feet apart and with guest hosts, "The View" addressed the Sunday press conference Trump held telling people to "relax" and saying that he's got everything under control.

"I think this has been a total referendum on our trust of our institutions in this country," McCain said. "There's clearly a sheer distrust of the government at a level I don't think even I realized and I'm a conservative and I have a fear of big government as it is. The mixed messaging coming out of the White House now is not only irresponsible but it's downright dangerous. We have Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) going on television saying, 'Oh, it's OK. Go socialize. It's OK. Hug people. It's fine.' When you have the president of the United States that can't even handle not shaking hands during a press conference -- lead by example! I'm not seeing a lot of profiles in courage in the White House right now and I think that's what's stoking anxiety."

Breaking Banner

‘Basic human decency’ wins as judge blocks ‘cruel’ Trump effort to strip food assistance from 700,000 people amid COVID-19 crisis

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

A federal judge on Friday cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic when she temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule change that could have stripped federal food assistance from roughly 700,000 people.

"Good news," advocacy group Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition said Monday.

https://twitter.com/CUESA/status/1239273812757065728

The sharply criticized U.S. Department of Agriculture rule change would have tightened work requirements on certain adult Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and hampered states' authority to waive those requirements. It was scheduled to go into effect April 1—a timeline the administration saw no need to push back despite mounting economic and societal impacts of the nationally spreading outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

