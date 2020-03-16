Larry Kudlow: Trump ‘was very calm’ while stock market plummeted in response to Fed rate cut

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump had been “very calm” on Monday while the stock market plummeted over concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After the president announced on Sunday that the Federal Reserve had cut rates, the market responded by dropping more than 7% before trading was temporarily halted on Monday.

Kudlow told reporters on Monday morning that Trump had not gotten upset.

“He was very calm about the market,” the adviser said. “It is what it is.”

Larry Kudlow tells me he was with the president this morning and that he was “calm” about news of market drop. — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) March 16, 2020

WH econ advisor Larry Kudlow says Pres Trump is "very calm" about today's drop in the stock market. "It is what it is. We think it’s going to get better," said Kudlow. He said the market drop is "very tough," but are also "buying opportunities for long term investors." pic.twitter.com/SUvo6g2Vpy — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 16, 2020