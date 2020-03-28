Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards honors staffer who died from COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) offered a moving tribute to a member of his staff who died from COVID-19.

“On behalf of the first lady and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19,” he posted on Twitter, along with photos.

“She brightened everyone’s day with her smile and was an inspiration to everyone who met her,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities as a dedicated staff member in the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. April worked hard as an advocate for herself & other members of the disability community,” he wrote.

“She served as the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, and when I created the State As A Model Employer Taskforce, April told me how much she wanted to be part of it because of her struggles to find meaningful employment,” he explained.

“I was proud to have an advocate like April on the task force & on my staff. She set a great example for how other businesses could make their workforce more inclusive. I ask the entire state to join us in prayer for April’s mother Joanette & her grandmother Gloria,” he wrote.

She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities as a dedicated staff member in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs. April worked hard as an advocate for herself & other members of the disability community. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT