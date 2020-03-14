Quantcast
‘The test is negative’: White House claims Trump does not have COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

10 mins ago

on

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claims that President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 coronavirus.

“This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Grisham claimed.

The announcement came hours after Trump said the results would not be ready until Sunday or Monday.

