‘The test is negative’: White House claims Trump does not have COVID-19 coronavirus
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claims that President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 coronavirus.
“This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Grisham claimed.
The announcement came hours after Trump said the results would not be ready until Sunday or Monday.
NOW: White House says President Trump's test results for #COVIDー19 was negative. If only every American could get their results back within less than 24 hours. The people of Puerto Rico waited five days to get word of 3 positive cases despite some challenges with the samples. pic.twitter.com/zMd9gaoqHQ
President Trump’s Coronavirus test comes back NEGATIVE pic.twitter.com/NqJGzd2Mb2
