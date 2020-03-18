Trump says he’s closing border to Canada

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain warned President Donald Trump would be re-elected if his critics complained too loudly about him blaming the coronavirus on China.

Former co-host Sara Haines, who's filling in for self-quarantining Joy Behar, and the remotely working Whoopi Goldberg agreed the president was wrong to call COVID-19 the "China virus."

"You know, people as we've seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out," Goldberg said.

McCain insisted that she was sensitive to those concerns, but she argued that it was a losing issue for Democrats.

"I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected," McCain said. "I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it, and I think china, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn't have gotten to the place that it is."