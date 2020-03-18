Trump says he’s closing border to Canada
President Donald Trump says he’s closing the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, but stresses “trade will not be affected.”
Trump claims it is a mutual decision with Canada, which has far fewer cases of coronavirus.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
