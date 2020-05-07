Quantcast
Trump campaign manager brutally mocked for comparing his operation to the Death Star that gets destroyed — twice

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday drew swift ridicule after he compared the campaign operation he’s built to the ill-fated Death Star from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” Parscale wrote. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

Of course, as everyone who has seen the movies knows, the Death Star gets destroyed by the Rebel Alliance at the end of both “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Check out some reactions to Parscale’s tweet below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
