Trump campaign manager brutally mocked for comparing his operation to the Death Star that gets destroyed — twice

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday drew swift ridicule after he compared the campaign operation he’s built to the ill-fated Death Star from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” Parscale wrote. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

Of course, as everyone who has seen the movies knows, the Death Star gets destroyed by the Rebel Alliance at the end of both “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Check out some reactions to Parscale’s tweet below.

if you want to play this game… pic.twitter.com/qITZ4SZUxx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 7, 2020

Holy shit brad… It's already working pic.twitter.com/p43czRkhmJ — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) May 7, 2020

Also @HamillHimself may end the trump presidency — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 7, 2020

In his defense, he does not like innocent people — Rhett Chavez 🌊🌊🌊 (@rhett_chavez) May 7, 2020

Twice even — Dr. Gnome to you (@MrParacletes) May 7, 2020

You're stupider than Mnuchin. You got a Liberian flag for us too? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 7, 2020

Really liking this analogy, Brad. pic.twitter.com/c7IWXevXXu — Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) May 7, 2020

Yes, I guess when you botch a pandemic response so badly you could call yourself Death Star. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 7, 2020

Operation "Extreme Grift" is almost complete, eh Brad? Rats on a sinking ship but hey, at least you get that sweeeet campaign money and a dope set of condos. November is going to be fun.https://t.co/uS7UBFsbt3 — Dominic is Social Distancing (@djbrunetti) May 7, 2020

The Death Star represents totalitarianism and murder by the state. And then is ultimately destroyed by the power of the people. — Mollie (@molliejoyoung) May 7, 2020

Did anyone check the thermal exhaust port for weaknesses? — Münchener Post (@MunichPost) May 7, 2020

