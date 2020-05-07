Trump campaign manager brutally mocked for comparing his operation to the Death Star that gets destroyed — twice
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday drew swift ridicule after he compared the campaign operation he’s built to the ill-fated Death Star from the original “Star Wars” trilogy.
“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” Parscale wrote. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”
Of course, as everyone who has seen the movies knows, the Death Star gets destroyed by the Rebel Alliance at the end of both “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi.”
Check out some reactions to Parscale’s tweet below.
if you want to play this game… pic.twitter.com/qITZ4SZUxx
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 7, 2020
Holy shit brad… It's already working pic.twitter.com/p43czRkhmJ
— Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) May 7, 2020
Also @HamillHimself may end the trump presidency
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 7, 2020
In his defense, he does not like innocent people
— Rhett Chavez 🌊🌊🌊 (@rhett_chavez) May 7, 2020
Twice even
— Dr. Gnome to you (@MrParacletes) May 7, 2020
— The General (@generalunite) May 7, 2020
You're stupider than Mnuchin. You got a Liberian flag for us too?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 7, 2020
Really liking this analogy, Brad. pic.twitter.com/c7IWXevXXu
— Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) May 7, 2020
Yes, I guess when you botch a pandemic response so badly you could call yourself Death Star.
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 7, 2020
Operation "Extreme Grift" is almost complete, eh Brad?
Rats on a sinking ship but hey, at least you get that sweeeet campaign money and a dope set of condos.
November is going to be fun.https://t.co/uS7UBFsbt3
— Dominic is Social Distancing (@djbrunetti) May 7, 2020
The Death Star represents totalitarianism and murder by the state. And then is ultimately destroyed by the power of the people.
— Mollie (@molliejoyoung) May 7, 2020
Did anyone check the thermal exhaust port for weaknesses?
— Münchener Post (@MunichPost) May 7, 2020
This is like bragging that you’ve built a new Titanic, but ok.
— Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) May 7, 2020
COVID-19
Lasers could speed up coronavirus diagnostics
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.The big idea
The most common type of test for the new coronavirus takes several hours and is uncomfortable; samples are obtained by sliding a swab into the nose or throat.Shining a laser onto virus samples trapped in mesh of carbon nanotubes will produce a signature ‘reflection.’ Penn State University, CC BY
I am collaborating with other scientists, including Yin-Ting Yeh at Penn State, Elodie Ghedin at New York University, Shengxi Huang at Penn State and Sharon X. Huang at Penn State, on a diagnostic tool to rapidly trap and identify viruses using a laser beam and a detector. The team includes myself, a physicist, as well virologists, engineers, chemists and data scientists.
Here’s how the new Title IX regulations will affect sexual assault cases on campus
Editor’s note: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released new regulations on May 6 that govern how sexual assault investigations are handled on college campuses. We asked Marissa Pollick, a University of Michigan lecturer and attorney who specializes in compliance with Title IX – the federal law that governs gender discrimination on campus – to explain what the new regulations mean for accusers and the accused.1. Has the definition of sexual harassment become more narrow?
Yes. Under the prior guidance, a single incident, if severe enough, might meet the definition of sexual harassment. The new rules state that sexual harassment must be unwelcome conduct that is so “severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” that it effectively denies a person access to the school’s education programs or activities. An isolated incident of unwelcome remarks of a sexual nature, for example, would not meet the revised definition. The new rules also clarify the sexual harassment definition to specifically include sexual assault, dating violence and stalking, which need not satisfy the severe and pervasive standard.
COVID-19
Maybe coronavirus’s aggressiveness could be changed by adding or subtracting sugar molecules from its spike protein
Scientists have been tracking changes to the genetic makeup of the new coronavirus to better understand how best to slow its spread. My research on the link between high blood sugar in patients and severity of illness from the virus could provide insight into the nature of different possible types of virus. Specifically, the presence of sugar on the virus’s spike protein could help differentiate them.
Many physicians noticed that people with high blood sugar, not only those with a history of diabetes but also unexplained new diabetes, were showing up in the hospital with the novel coronavirus. This indicated to me that something could be going on with the addition of sugar molecules to the virus, or the receptor it latches onto to infect cells, that influenced the severity of the disease.