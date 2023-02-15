Actress Raquel Welch dead at 82
A photo taken in Paris on 14 January 1970, shows US actress Raquel Welch. Welch has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, her management told dpa. ---/AFP/dpa

US actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, her management told dpa.

Born Jo Raquel Tejada in Chicago in 1940, her breakthrough came in 1966 with "One Million Years B.C."

She worked with Hollywood greats including James Stewart, Frank Sinatra, John Huston and Burt Reynolds.

Her talent for comedy was recognized with a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actress for "The Three Musketeers."