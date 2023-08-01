Fani Willis subpoenas journalist who stumbled upon meeting of 'alternate' GOP electors
Shutterstock.com

A journalist who witnessed a meeting of “alternate” GOP electors at the Georgia Capitol in December of 2020 has been subpoenaed by two Fulton County grand juries -- one of which could soon indict former President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

George Chidi will be considered “on call” and will receive 48 hours notice before he's required to appear.

According to the AJC, Chidi is the first subpoenaed witness in the election interference case who's been named publicly. While the subpoenas don't say what he'll be questioned about, they strongly suggest that charges are in store for the people who attended the meeting he walked in on.

Chidi said he and his attorney "are working out the details to ensure if I do testify, that it will be under terms that do not threaten my integrity as a journalist.”

“Normally, journalists should and do resist testifying in front of grand juries, and that’s because there’s an important principle around separating the activities of journalism from the activities of government,” Chidi said. “Journalists cannot be seen as agents of the government and still do their job. The specific situation here makes the defense of democracy a larger consideration.”

Read the full report at the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

SmartNews