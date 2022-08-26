Angola's ruling party claims victory, opposition leader rejects results

By Catarina Demony LUANDA (Reuters) -The party that has ruled Angola continuously for nearly 50 years claimed victory on Friday in this week's election, after the electoral commission put its share of the vote at 51%, but the leader of the main opposition coalition rejected the results. Fewer than half of Angola's registered voters turned out for Wednesday's election, which now looks certain to give President Joao Lourenco a second five-year term and extend the rule of the MPLA, which has governed the southern African oil producer since independence from Portugal in 1975. With more than 97% of...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Legal experts pan Trump lawyers' Friday night do-over motion against Mar-a-Lago search
August 26, 2022
Donald Trump's attorneys filed an 11-page Friday night motion after Judge Aileen Cannon made them restructure their filing for a special master to oversee the documents recovered when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
"The filing, which was billed as a 'supplement' to Trump’s meandering initial bid on Monday, was notable, however, for what it didn’t include," Politico reported. "It makes no mention of the hundreds of pages of classified documents recovered during the Aug. 8 search and in previous visits by investigators. It also makes no mention of Trump’s claims to have declassified the material. It also eschews the heated criticism Trump has leveled at Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who authorized the search."
The motion was signed by attorneys Lindsey Halligan, Jim Trusty, and Evan Corcoran.
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman said, "Well at least they signed this one."
Other legal experts were similarly unimpressed.
Appellate attorney Ted Boutrous said the filing was, "very weak, very moot."
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted Trump's lawyer's cited an interesting case without naming the subject.
"The case Trump’s lawyers cite as precedent for appointing a special master is . . . SDNY’s investigation of his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani," Rubin noted. "It makes sense that privileged material would be found on Rudy’s seized devices. Not comparable to Trump. At all. (That would be 21-mc-00425, SDNY, which Trump’s brief does not acknowledge is about Rudy.)"
Attorney Bradley Moss said, "Still no Motion for Preliminary Injunction. No sworn affidavit. This was better written in form but not really substance."
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote, "The crux of this motion—a request for a special master to keep materials subject to executive privilege away from the Executive Branch—remains nonsensical. And even if this motion is granted, it doesn’t move the ball forward for Trump."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Leaked video confirms disturbing history of Amy Coney Barrett’s faith sect: ‘Women were always crying’
CONTINUE READING Show less
'He can't get past this one': Rob Reiner cuts to the chase and says Trump 'broke the law'
August 26, 2022
Legendary actor, director, and political activist Rob Reiner predicted Donald Trump will be indicted during a Friday night appearance on HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher.
"You just have to understand this," Reiner told the host and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).
"Prima facia, on its face, the man broke the law," Reiner said.
"You can't take documents from the White House to your personal house," he explained.
"That's breaking the law," Reiner noted. "So we know he broke the law, the question is how badly did he break the law."
"He's going to get indicted for this," Reiner predicted. "There's no question about it."
Rob Reiner predicts Trump will be indicted. "There's no question about it."#RealTime pic.twitter.com/iDOLVg75Xl
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 27, 2022
CONTINUE READING Show less
UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
August 26, 2022
UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
After 15 years, including four prior formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding text to address the multitude of issues facing international waters -- a zone that encompasses almost half the planet.
"Although we did make excellent progress, we still do need a little bit more time to progress towards the finish line," said conference chair Rena Lee.
It will now be up to the UN General Assembly to resume the fifth session at a date still to be determined.
Many had hoped the session, which began on August 15 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and yield a final text on "the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction," or BBNJ for short.
"While it's disappointing that the treaty wasn't finalized during the past two weeks of negotiations, we remain encouraged by the progress that was made," said Liz Karan with the NGO Pew Charitable Trusts, calling for a new session by the end of the year.
One of the most sensitive issues in the text revolved around the sharing of possible profits from the development of genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.
Such costly research at sea is largely the prerogative of rich nations, but developing countries do not want to be left out of potential windfall profits drawn from marine resources that belong to no one.
-'Missed opportunity'-
Similar issues of equity arise in other international negotiations, such as on climate change, in which developing nations that feel outsized harm from global warming have tried in vain to get wealthier countries to help pay to offset those impacts.
The high seas begin at the border of a nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) -- which by international law reaches no more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast -- and are under no state's jurisdiction.
Sixty percent of the world's oceans fall under this category.
And while healthy marine ecosystems are crucial to the future of humanity, particularly to limit global warming, only one percent of international waters are protected.
One of the key pillars of an eventual BBNJ treaty is to allow the creation of marine protected areas, which many nations hope will cover 30 percent of the Earth's ocean by 2030.
"Without establishing protections in this vast area, we will not be able to meet our ambitious and necessary 30 by 30 goal," US State Department official Maxine Burkett said at an earlier press conference.
But delegations still disagree on the process for creating these protected areas, as well as on how to implement a requirement for environmental impact assessments before new activity on the high seas.
"What a missed opportunity...", tweeted Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI think tank, which, like multiple other NGOs, has a seat with observer status at the negotiations.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}