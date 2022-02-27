Australian mining billionaire to invest $2.2 billion in renewable energy project

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest, who's been betting big on a global green revolution, said on Sunday he was investing A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) in renewable energy in central Queensland. Forrest, Australia's richest man, said his company Squadron Energy has acquired the two-stage Clarke Creek project - a wind, solar and battery farm development - with contracts already issued for the immediate start of construction. "We are investing in Clarke Creek not only to harness the renewable power of the wind and sun to energise our homes, our factories and our cities,...