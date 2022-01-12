Blessed are they: Pope Francis lays hands on record shop in Rome
Pope Francis (R) speaks during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall. Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis caused a brief stir in the centre of Rome as he visited and blessed a record shop near the Pantheon late on Tuesday, the Holy See press office told the ANSA news agency.

The shop owners are friends of Francis since before he became the leader of the Catholic Church, according to the report. Francis had previously promised he would pay a visit to the shop.

According to ANSA, the 85-year-old pope spent about 15 minutes in the newly renovated music shop and received a CD of classical music as a gift.

A Vatican journalist for Rome Reports television news agency recorded a video showing Francis leaving the shop and getting into his car.