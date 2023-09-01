White boy charged with attempted murder after trying to drown Black teen who told him he couldn't swim: report

A white teenager was charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly tried to drown a Black boy who had told him he couldn't swim, according to a report.

The 14-year-old defendant, who prosecutors say was "known to the court," met the victim and another white teen on July 19 at a pond in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He allegedly picked up a rock, threatened the Black teen and called him the N-word, reported ABC News.

The Black boy put on a life jacket and told the other boys he could not swim, prosecutors said, but when all three teens went into the water the alleged assailant began to tug on the victim's life jacket and held him underwater four or five times, ABC reported.

The other white teen allegedly laughed while the victim struggled and called him "George Floyd," referring to the Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

The indicted teen also swam underneath the victim and tried to pull him underwater by his feet, prosecutors said.

A bystander intervened to help when the Black teen yelled for help.

The indicted remains held in juvenile detention without bail and is due back in court Sept. 13.