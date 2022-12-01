China's former party leader Jiang Zemin to be buried on December 6
Jiang Zemin, then Chinese state and party leader, poses for a picture during his visit to Berlin. Former Chinese state and communist party leader Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua reports. Tim Brakemeier/dpa
Jiang Zemin, then Chinese state and party leader, poses for a picture during his visit to Berlin. Former Chinese state and communist party leader Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua reports. Tim Brakemeier/dpa

The former Chinese head of state and Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The body of "comrade" Jiang Zemin was flown to Beijing on Thursday and his coffin was received at the airport by President Xi Jinping and other top state officials, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Jiang died on Wednesday at the age of 96 following weeks of rumours about his health. A three-minute silence will be observed nationwide on the day of the funeral.

Jiang, the former mayor of Shanghai, came to power in the wake of the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Following the overthrow that year of reformist party leader Zhao Ziyang, Jiang served as General Secretary of the Communist Party until 2002 and also as President from 1993 to 2003.