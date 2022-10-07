Civil society groups call for justice after a radio broadcaster is killed in the Philippines

Various groups joined a candle-lighting protest to call for justice for the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid. Source: Facebook post of Bulatlat, an independent news website, used with permission, Veteran journalist Percy Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was killed by two unidentified persons on October 3 in Las Piñas, Metro Manila, Philippines. He is the second journalist killed under the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which came to power in July. Lapid was a radio commentator through his show “Lapid Fire” which aired daily on DWBL station and broadcast live on...
Why some evangelical Christians trust their pastors more than their doctors
October 07, 2022
In 2019, a mere three years ago, public health researchers described the "face" of vaccine hesitancy as middle- and upper-class women of a very specific cultural milieu.
"The rebel forces in America's latest culture war — the so-called anti-vaxxers — are often described as middle- and upper-class women who breast-feed their children, shop at Whole Foods, endlessly scour the web for vaccine-related conversation, and believe that their thinking supersedes that of their doctors," wrote Alfred Lubrano in the Philadelphia Inquirer, reporting on then-recent studies from government public health agencies.
How things have changed. Nowadays, the face of vaccine hesitancy is most apt to be a Christian, according to more recent research and polling. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have shifted cultural opinions on vaccines.
In April 2021, researchers surveyed 2,135 vaccinated registered voters in South Dakota, presenting them with identical messages about COVID guidelines from either a political, religious, or medical leader. Messaging from a religious leader was more effective than the other two, leading the authors to suggest public health professionals "might find it beneficial to coordinate their efforts with leaders in faith communities."
This is in line with data from Pew Research Center that has found "a relatively high degree of trust in clergy to give advice on the coronavirus vaccines: Fully six-in-ten U.S. congregants (61%) say they have at least 'a fair amount' of confidence in their religious leaders to provide reliable guidance about getting a vaccine." That guidance can swing either positive or negative — some church leaders encourage their flock to get the shots, while others don't.
Certainly fears that vaccines may be unsafe or developed too quickly are common — but they're not based on evidence. The bulk of available evidence demonstrates that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. But where you hear that message matters. For some evangelical Christians, vaccine recommendations from their pastor matter more than their doctor or politicians.
Dr. Jeanine Guidry, a social and behavioral scientist and an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, has focused her research primarily on communication related to vaccines and infectious diseases. "Of course, the past few years, a lot of that has meant COVID-19," she told Salon in a call.
Some research has found Christian nationalism to be one of the strongest predictors of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
"I think this idea of the trusted messenger is a really powerful one," Guidry says. "Pastors need to be aware that they're not just having influence on their parishioners' spiritual life, but also on their physical health."
Guidry and her colleagues recently published a survey in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S. By focusing solely on evangelicals, an identity around 29 percent of Americans associate with, the research aimed to better understand why this group is so vaccine hesitant. Some research has found Christian nationalism to be one of the strongest predictors of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, compared to, say, Catholics, other religions or atheists.
"If their health care provider had talked to them about getting the vaccine, they were significantly more likely to have gotten the vaccine," Guidry says of her study. "And the not-so-hopeful thing was that if they talk to their spiritual leader, their faith leader, their congregation leader, they were less likely."
The survey relied on the Health Belief Model, a widely used tool for understanding the motivation behind health decisions. The results suggests that younger Evangelicals in rural areas with children are in most need of positive vaccine messaging.
"We cannot say that this is representative of all evangelicals," Guidry explains. "What we can say, though, is that it gives us an indication of what might be the case among evangelicals as a larger group."
"Communication with them should focus on health beliefs that bolster the perceived benefits of the vaccine, while simultaneously adequately addressing perceived barriers to vaccination," Guidry and her coauthors wrote, adding that "addressing these health beliefs might be best accomplished through a careful collaboration between public health officials, healthcare providers, and religious leaders."
However, Guidry emphasizes that this is not a representative sample because it wasn't random — people chose to respond to the survey, for example. But the data wasn't meant to be totally characteristic of evangelicals, and instead can be used as a tool to further examine questions about these groups.
"We cannot say that this is representative of all evangelicals," Guidry explains. "What we can say, though, is that it gives us an indication of what might be the case among evangelicals as a larger group."
Meanwhile, public health workers can try to bridge these gaps, and many are already doing this work. Guidry pointed to Facts and Faith Fridays, a partnership between VCU Massey Cancer Center and the African American faith-based community as an example. But changes won't happen overnight, Guidry cautioned.
"This is not going to happen quickly," Guidry says. "There needs to be a relationship and that doesn't form quickly. Relationships take time."
'How civil wars start': Expert explains how America’s democracy is 'ripe to be exploited'
October 07, 2022
Voters in Sweden last month gave a leading role to a far-right party with neo-Nazi roots. Italy is also on the cusp of putting a party in power that has fascist origins. And of course, in the United States, one party has increasingly embraced election denialism and attempted to undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process.
To try to understand what, exactly, is happening, I talked with Barbara Walter, a political scientist at the University of California San Diego who studies democracies across the world. Her book “How Civil Wars Start” has become a bestseller. Rather than talk about the prospects for political violence, we discussed why many democracies are retrenching and how the U.S. stands alone — and not in a good way.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Can you walk through the vital signs of democracy that you and other political scientists have been tracking and that are trending the wrong way in the U.S. and elsewhere?
So there are probably five big data sets that measure the quality of democracy and countries around the world. They all measure democracy slightly differently. But every single one of them has shown that democracies around the world are in decline. And not just the fledgling democracies, but sacrosanct liberal democracies in Sweden, the U.K. and the United States.
These indices are like vital signs, but instead of for your body, it’s for our body politic. What are the most important ones?
So, empirically, we can’t rank order them. But we know what the good things are, and if you start attacking them, you’re attacking the vital organs.
One is constraints on executive power. You want lots of checks and balances on the executive branch. Here in the United States, you want to make sure that the legislative branch is strong and independent and willing to check presidential power. You want to know that the judicial branch is the same. Another one would be rule of law. Is the rule of law actually respected? Is it uncorrupted? You don’t want a system where certain individuals are above the law. If you want to become, say, Orban 2.0, you place loyalists in the Justice Department who are beholden to you and not to the rule of law.
You also want a free and open press, so that your citizens get high-quality information and they can make good decisions. Another one is you really want a competitive political environment, so that there’s a level playing field for people who are competing for power. You could make a very uneven playing field by party. So you can restrict the vote, you can make voting more difficult.
So these are all vital: Do you have constraints on the executive? Do you have the rule of law, so that there’s accountability? Do you have a level playing field, so that there can really be popular participation?
Another warning sign you’ve talked about is when a party becomes less about policy and more about identity, a shift one can see in the Republican Party in recent years. Can you talk about it?
The Republicans have always had a challenge that they were the party of wealthy Americans and business. The problem is wealthy Americans will always be a very small minority of Americans. So for wealthy Americans, they have to convince at least some nonwealthy Americans to support their platform. How do you do that? Well, you do it with issues of identity, their sense of threat, their sense of fear, their sense of the world is changing and “I’m being left behind.” It’s very effective.
I want to get to why we see these dynamics playing out across so many countries. You cite three dynamics. One is that the dominant caste in many nations, white people, is trending toward minority status. Another is increasing wealth concentration, where rural areas are often losing out. And then there’s a new medium that has risen that is unregulated and unmediated: social media.
On No. 3, the new medium, I would state it stronger than that. It’s not that it’s unregulated per se. It’s that it’s being driven by algorithms that selectively push out the more extreme incendiary messages.
You also wrote about another concept that I hadn’t heard before: ethnic entrepreneurs. These are politicians like, say, Slobodan Milosevic, the former Serbian strongman, who recognize an opportunity in appealing to the fears of a particular group.
Yep. He was not a nationalist. He was a straight up Communist. And again, that gets back to the difference between a political party based on ideology and one based on ethnicity. He became the leader of the Serb party.
So he saw which way the wind was blowing and he put up a sail. And that’s what an ethnic entrepreneur does?
Yes, but it can also be more strategic than that. Milosevic really had a problem in that communism was over. And if he wanted to stay in power, he was going to have to compete in elections. How is he going to get elected? And then he’s like, “Oh, like the largest ethnic group, and in this country are Serbs. I’m Serb!” If I can convince the Serbs during this time of change and insecurity and uncertainty when everyone’s a little bit on edge that unless they support a Serb, the Croats are gonna kill them, then then I can catapult myself to power. That’s classic ethnic entrepreneurship.
I want to ask you a last question I’ve been thinking about a lot myself. Like a number of news organizations, we’ve created a team devoted to covering threats to democracy. But after I read your book, I stopped referring to it as that because it occurred to me that the term threats to democracy reinforces a story that we Americans tell ourselves: that we already have a true democracy, the best darn one in the world, and we just need to protect it.
Our American democracy, even when we were happy with it and thought it was doing really well, it already had a whole series of undemocratic natures that no other healthy liberal democracy has.
Our electoral college, nobody has that. That was a compromise to rural states. We have the fact that our elections are run by partisan agents. No other healthy liberal democracy has that. Canada, this enormous country, has an independent electoral commission that runs all of the elections. Every ballot is the same no matter if you vote in Prince Edward Island or the Yukon. Or that we allow so much money to be injected into our system. Nobody else has this.
So we have not only these undemocratic features but a whole number of vulnerabilities that if you really did want to somehow cement in minority rule, you could do this legally. So in many ways we have a terrible system that’s ripe to be exploited.
In middle of outbreak, ‘monkeypox’ only said seven times in 2022 Senate floor debates
October 07, 2022
“What do you make of the administration's request on funding for monkeypox?” Raw Story asked Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) at the U.S. Capitol just days before lawmakers left Washington until after the midterm elections.
“For what?” he replied.
“The monkeypox virus. The outbreak.”
“Well, I'm embarrassed to tell you, I don't even know that,” Inhofe, who’s retiring, admitted.
Inhofe’s likely not alone. The word ‘monkeypox’ itself, terrible as it may be, has been said just seven times in Senate floor debates throughout the entire 117th Congress, according to the Congressional Record (with an assist from a friendly Senate librarian, who also helpfully included ‘monkey pox’ and other variations in their search).
Moreso, only five senators account for the seven mentions, because GOP Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and John Cornyn of Texas both said the word twice. They’re joined by Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
SOURCE: Congress.gov search of the Federal Record for mentions of “monkeypox” during Senate floor debate so far in the 117th Congress.
On the House floor, of its 435 voting members, the name of the viral disease that has now inflicted people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. has only been uttered eight times during debates throughout the entire 117th Congress.
Those afflicted with the debilitating virus aren’t looking for lip service. They’re looking for resources for their communities.
Even so, that lack of federal attention is being felt nationwide. Overworked, and often underpaid, healthcare workers and public health officials are nervous about what lies ahead now that Republicans blocked President Biden’s most recent request for roughly $4.5 billion to combat the virus. Many LGTQ+ advocates say this year’s outbreak – witnessed mostly amongst men who have sex with men, even as the disease is not at all confined to gay men – spotlights how far the struggle for equality has yet to go.
“Our rights, our access, our identities, our health care – we're looking at those things and saying, ‘These are not done.’ These hard-fought battles that we thought had been put to bed are not finished,” Wil Bryant, director of the Atlanta Pride Committee, told Raw Story in a phone interview this week. “But for a lot of people, they didn't realize it. I think this brings it back to life.”
The lack of a robust and sustained federal response allowed misinformation and confusion to take root amongst local health officials in the spring, which morphed into mistrust in some communities, anger in others.
“I think there's a lot of fear,” Bryant said. “People are still pretty anxious about it.”
Anxiety is a natural response to what many have reported is the most pain they’ve ever endured. Rashes, blisters, anal pain, sores, and anal discharge are some symptoms of the virus. It’s also leaving many bodies scarred.
Republicans vs Biden
Back in May, the first case in this U.S. monkeypox outbreak (there was also a 2003 outbreak, which the CDC reports they contained to 47 people) was identified in Massachusetts. Then a handful of major urban centers started seeing cases. After 661 cases were reported on Aug. 1 alone, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared the virus a Public Health Emergency.
Just about a month to the day later, President Biden asked Congress to send his administration more than $47 billion in emergency funding for the war in Ukraine, COVID-19, and the smallest tranche, $4.5 billion, for monkeypox. Republicans dismissed the president’s request for additional health funding from the outset.
“I think they're asking for too much money without enough information as to how they're going to use it,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), a member of Mitch McConnell’s GOP leadership team, told reporters at the Capitol recently. “If it was a billion dollars, I think they'd be much more likely to be able to come up with a logical, reasonable-sounding plan of what they're going to do with that billion dollars.”
That’s not what Democratic leaders report hearing back from their GOP counterparts.
Those requests for funding “were rejected out of hand by McConnell and [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy,” according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill.
That GOP red line basically quashed all debate on funding for the two viruses literally plaguing America.
“We’ve just gone through a very trying pandemic – we’re not done with that one yet, with COVID – but I think we’ve learned a lot that should be applied to monkeypox,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) told Raw Story over the summer.
Before leaving town ahead of the midterms, Congress punted a short-term spending bill – the one that everted a partial government shutdown last week – to get the nation through the election. When they return, Baldwin’s optimistic her party can convince Republicans to accept some virus funding in the next round of negotiations, but she’s not happy with the delay.
RELATED: US to provide monkeypox vaccines at Pride events
“It's frustrating,” Baldwin told Raw Story last week. “Absolutely.”
Last month, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified before the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions (or HELP) Committee, which Baldwin sits on. She focused her questions on America’s footing going forward.
“Monkeypox is all too reminiscent of our initial response to HIV AIDS,” Baldwin told Walensky before she asked her about the agency’s efforts to reach out to LGBTQ+ people.
“Thank you, senator, for that question. Their involvement and integration into our response has been critical,” Walensky answered. “One of the first thing that we did when we heard about the (first) case on May 17 was outreach between our smallpox branch and our HIV branch, because we knew that it was both those communities, both those scientists that were going to need to come together to make a robust response. We've had extraordinary outreach with the LGBTQ community.”
That’s not how advocates and health officials from almost all corners of the nation put it.
“Of course, like anybody else all over the country, we were hoping for a stronger, more rapid response from the administration,” Omar Martinez Gonzalez, the senior manager at AIDS Foundation Chicago, told Raw Story over the phone this week. “Fortunately, you know, we've been able to kind of shore up some of those deficits through our outreach and connecting folks to resources.”
The response from the CDC and other federal agencies improved, but not without a lot of nudging and prodding.
“It did get better. It definitely took a lot of pushing from our communities to make sure that we were getting accurate information in our respective communities,” Gonzalez said. “Initially, you know, there was a lack of clarity.”
Now, as infection rates are going down according to the CDC, there’s also been noticeable shifts in the trends. That has vulnerable minority groups bracing, once again.
“What's really been concerning for me personally, has been really seeing how the trends have changed even though numbers are going down,” Gonzalez said. “When you look at the data itself, we're noticing that more Black and Latinx people are being disproportionately impacted by the monkeypox virus. Initially, it started with affecting mostly white gay men, and then the trends since the beginning have started to kind of shift towards people of color.”
Gonzalez, along with every other LGBTQ+ person Raw Story interviewed, also emphatically noted a PSA: Even though federal and local health officials fumbled their response and messaging in the beginning, monkeypox is in no way confined to just one group of Americans.
“We know it can affect anyone. We saw it with HIV in the eighties. Pretty dangerous,” Gonzalez said. "People aren’t dying, but they’re being impacted in other ways.”
The outbreak is occurring in tandem with COVID, even as the opioid crisis rages, and record numbers of healthcare workers have left or are preparing to leave the field. One survey this year showed as many as 47% of healthcare workers plan to switch professions in the next three years.
“That's one of the reasons why we're so concerned with the lack of action from Congress to fund the monkeypox response, because we need to implement more education in the community to get people to access the resources that are available, and we need to definitely pay our providers to be able to continue to sustain this work,” Gonzalez said. “Our systems are stretched thin.”
Stigma still hovering over the LQBTQ+ community
The slow response wasn’t merely due to an overtaxed healthcare system. Critics say it revealed the harmful and pervasive stigma that many in the medical field assign to LGBTQ+ patients.
“The public health agencies were embarrassed about discussing it, because they didn't want to ‘give a stigma to those having gay relations,’” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Raw Story at the Capitol in September. “I think that was an incredible disservice to patients. Incredible disservice.”
While Cassidy is opposed to the bipartisan Senate measure to protect same-sex marriages (he dismissed it to CNN as a “silly messaging bill”), the Louisiana senator says he’s also trained as a physician.
“I'm a doc. I don't care what your life is. You're sick, I want to take care of you,” Cassidy said. “They seem to think, ‘Oh, we can't talk about it, because we may stigmatize some people so we just can't talk about it,’ even though, it's a net negative to not talk about it.”
The Republican’s critique rings true to many advocates – many who also accuse the nation’s media of helping perpetuate the stigma.
“I think it’s likely true. I think for a lot of people sex is an uncomfortable conversation, especially when it’s between LGBTQ+ people,” Bryant – of the Atlanta Pride Committee – told Raw Story. “There's still a stigma around seeing LGBTQ+ people in their full diversity, allowing them to be full people. Understanding that they do have sexual connections, and having those discussions is uncomfortable still for a lot of people. So when you talk about your evening news or your local public health officials, some of them aren't well educated still unfortunately.”
While Biden’s Democratic allies in Congress recognize the funding constraints placed on the president and his team, they also fear the nation is being handcuffed when it comes to preparing for the future.
“The administration seems to get it. They're asking for the money and the resources. We should know, as a society where infectious disease is a going to be a continued, ongoing major threat, especially as we're seeing disruptions in our food systems, disruptions in certain species,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told Raw Story while riding an elevator in the Capitol recently. “So I just think that we need to start putting more public health infrastructure in place that can deal with infectious diseases.”
Like many scientists, Booker predicted there will be an increase in pandemics and other infectious diseases as a result of our warming and thus rapidly evolving planet.
“We are in danger as a species of more infectious diseases, but we're not putting the public health infrastructure in place,” Booker said. “America should be prepared. Not responsive, but proactive.”
See no evil, fund no prevention
There’s been another troubling trend. Unlike in other nations, science in America became overtly politicized in recent years. Under former President Donald Trump, climate skepticism transformed into pandemic denial. That was on full display with COVID-19 masking and vaccine mandates, but it’s spread to other vital areas of public health. No one wants the Senate, let alone an evenly divided one, making life and death choices for them, but advocates say the lives of many in the LGBTQ+ community are being held hostage by Republicans in Congress these days.
“The results of not funding public health is politicizing things, like who deserves to live and die; moralizing people's behavior, rather than treating people as whole persons,” Jen Laws, the president & CEO of the Community Access National Network, told Raw Story in a phone interview this week. “We cannot separate these things as much as we'd like to. So I think we have to confront that on a societal level. Unfortunately, every time we try to it's at a crisis point.”
Even as, historically, the World Health Organization has reported a 3-6% death rate globally, this outbreak in the U.S. has only resulted in two tragic deaths.
Still, as of our last check, there have been 26,049 reported cases so far in the U.S. Advocates fear those numbers are low, in part, because the federal government stumbled initially but also because funding remains blocked. With patients facing the loss of up to four weeks of wages if they contract the virus, many hourly workers have reportedly worked through the painful lesions just so they can make rent and groceries.
Without robust funding for testing and tracking monkeypox, there’s fear the numbers are off. That, paradoxically enough, also seems to have given Congress a pass.
“We've been flying blind, and it's really important to understand that we cannot address things that we were blind to,” Laws said. “Most of the time, when we are not able to collect data on these things – when we're not able to gather data and present it – then the enjoyment the Congress has is to pretend it doesn't exist.”
The other elephant in the room is that, as the nation learned during COVID lockdowns, viruses know no borders. With Republicans on Capitol Hill refusing to fund this ongoing monkeypox outbreak on U.S. soil, there’s fear that American scientists will be constrained in their traditional roles as global public health leaders.
“We have to talk about not just domestic funding, but global funding and really building up the human infrastructure necessary to combat these epidemics,” Laws told Raw Story, “because I am of the firm belief that monkeypox will become endemic in the U.S. as a result of our negligence.”
