Colorado police investigating woman killed by rock thrown at car, similar incidents

Law enforcement in Colorado is looking into several instances of rocks and other items being thrown at vehicles, including one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was driving her car when struck.

Alexa Bartell was reportedly killed after unidentified individuals threw a large rock at her car, causing it to smash through her windshield and into her. Bartell was on the phone with a friend when the rock struck her, and her friend was then able to track her phone and locate her crashed vehicle with Bartell still clinging to life inside, according to CBS News, which cites the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Bartell ultimately passed away.

The outlet reports that there were several other similar cases of people throwing rocks at vehicles in that same area. Bartell's is the only death that has been reported at this time, according to reports.

"According to authorities, there were multiple other incidents late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in which rocks were thrown at vehicles. No other incidents were fatal," the outlet reported.

The article added:

"At 10:04 p.m. in Westminster, a rock was thrown through a windshield. The driver was not injured," CBS News writes. "Two more incidents occurred about half an hour later, both in Boulder County near the Rock Creek neighborhood. At 10:36 p.m., another rock was thrown through a windshield, resulting in minor injuries to the car's driver. A minute later, at 10:37 p.m., a rock was thrown at the body of a Toyota, resulting in body damage to the vehicle but no injuries to the driver."

The incident that caused Bartell's death took place eight minutes after the rock was thrown at the Toyota, according to the report.

"The last incident took place over an hour and a half later, in Arvada, where a rock was again thrown through a windshield, resulting in minor injuries to the driver," it says.

Local authorities are looking for a light-colored pickup or SUV, and say they believe there are more victims.