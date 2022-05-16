'Grievance': Former Trump FBI official connects the dots on what radicalizes mass shooters

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe put new facts about the Buffalo mass shooter in context with other racially-motivated mass killings in recent years.
"The suspect covered weapons in his arsenal in writing including the phrase 'White Lives Matter' and other notations reflecting his racist beliefs," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What does that tell you?"
"Well, Wolf, it tells us that the motive behind this attack was absolutely clear," said McCabe. "This is a person radicalized online, by his own admission. And motivated by a deep, abiding hatred of Black people. The latest of racially motivated mass shootings that we have to endure in this country. There's no question that this individual was motivated by the Christchurch shooter, a racist attack in New Zealand in 2019. That served as the inspirational drive for the El Paso anti-immigrant shooter in 2020."
"So, you can see, Wolf, how these things are all connected by a shared grievance," added McCabe. "And a shared hatred for Black people, for immigrants, in some cases, Jewish people, anti-Semitism. It's a very strong theme that runs through these incredibly violent people of our country."
"It's what they call the Great Replacement Theory," agreed Blitzer. "They don't want white people to be replaced by others, Asians, Blacks, Hispanics or Jews. We remember that in Charlottesville. Some of those racists were screaming 'Jews will not replace us.'"
Experts have warned that the cycle could continue, as the manifesto left by the shooter could inspire a future wave of attacks.
Watch the segment below or at this link.
