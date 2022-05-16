Racist Buffalo killer 'had plans to continue his attack' after supermarket massacre: police
Man carries AR-15 (Shutterstock)

Law enforcement officials say that alleged mass shooter Payton Gendron had plans to continue massacring people if he had not been stopped by police at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

As reported by ABC News, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia laid out Gendron's intention to slaughter even more people than the 10 he allegedly murdered over the weekend.

“We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack," Gramaglia said. "He had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave to shoot more Black people... possibly go to another store [or] location."

Police allege that Gendron fatally shot ten people at a Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo Thursday. All of his victims were Black, and investigators also uncovered a racist manifesto he'd written that purported belief in the white supremacist "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory that falsely claims white Americans are deliberately being replaced by people of color.

SmartNews