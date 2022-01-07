Trump supporters clash with pro-democracy marchers outside Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6 anniversary

Trump supporters clashed with pro-democracy marchers outside Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

"Outside former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, an hour-long shouting match illustrated the strife between those who believe his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and those who were celebrating democracy on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol," the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "Dozens of Trump supporters drove over the Southern Boulevard Bridge and passed by the service entrance at Mar-a-Lago, shouting and honking their horns at those who walked across the bridge in a pro-democracy march on Thursday night."



About 15 police officers stood nearby, but there didn't appear to be any arrests, according to the newspaper. The Trump supporters "blared horns and waved flags at the group of about 50 people who gathered at the foot of the bridge as part of the march."



"Half a dozen cars waving Trump flags, blaring horns and shouting profanities attempted to drown out the gathering," the Sun Sentinel reported.

Earlier, about 100 people gathered for a pro-Trump rally nearby.

"Trump’s supporters gathered at the rally on Southern Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago echoed the former president’s false claims of election fraud and declared their support for the men and women who were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot," according to the newspaper. "They waved Trump flags and American flags on the sidewalk behind barricades along the road as music blared."

According to the New York Post, Trump flashed a thumbs up from the back of an SUV as he drove past the rally in his motorcade.



"The ex-president was wearing a white golf shirt and a red hat bearing his campaign mantra 'MAGA,'" the Post reported. "Trump ... spent part of the day at the nearby Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, before making the drive-by appearance on his way home to his Mar-a-Lago resort."

Trump's drive-by can be seen beginning at the 3:06:50 mark in the video below.

