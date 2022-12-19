'Anyone who ever supported him should be embarrassed': Newspaper rips 'idiotic shyster' Trump

Reflecting on Donald Trump's decision last week to promote "AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow," that ended up being a cheesy commercial hawking Trump digital trading cards for $99 each, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch mercilessly pointed out that the 45th president of the United States has finally succeeded in turning himself into a "national joke."

The editors joined the pile on -- which included longtime Trump advisor Steve Bannon who disgustedly said "I can't do this anymore" -- writing, "After all that Donald Trump has put America through, he owed the country a good laugh."

They added, "The sound of dropping jaws was palpable throughout MAGA world. If Trump’s earlier suggestion of suspending the Constitution to return him to the presidency didn’t convince his remaining supporters that this man belongs nowhere near power, there are promising indications that perhaps this latest evidence of untethered clownishness finally will."

More to the point, they added, is that Americans once saw the former president as a threat to democracy -- as evidenced by his inciting his supporters to attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election -- and now he is reduced to grifting every dollar he can in his post-presidency years.

The editors also took a shot at the buyers of the NFT's, writing, "In yet another confirmation of the old adage that there’s a sucker born every minute, the 45,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs) of the images were in fact gone by Friday morning, according to an independent NFT market monitor. Maybe those buyers thought they were helping Trump’s supposed presidential campaign? If so, sorry, chumps. Trump is just pocketing the money."

"Trump has repeatedly shown himself to be an existential threat to democracy. But this episode conclusively, finally, reduces him to a national joke. Anyone who ever supported him should be embarrassed. Anyone who still supports him should see a shrink. And America should move on from this idiotic shyster," they concluded.

You can read the whole piece here.