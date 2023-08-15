Trump indictment highlights security flaws that still exist and put 2024 election at risk: report
(Photo of Trump via Agence France-Presse)

The latest indictment of Donald Trump details the alleged theft of voting system software from a Georgia election office – a security concern that still exists and could pose a threat to the security of the next presidential election, Politico reported.

The indictment involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election result states that software lifted from Coffee County in Georgia was then “distributed to other members of the enterprise, including members in other states.”

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has confirmed that the holes found in the Georgia election system pose the same threat in other states, but added that those same states can reduce the risk through audits, software testing and other methods.

"Dominion Voting Systems has unveiled a software upgrade to address the bugs identified by Halderman. But Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the state will not be able to implement the update by the 2024 election. Instead, he intends to apply some of the other safeguards recommended by CISA," Politico reported.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Read the full report over at Politico.

SmartNews