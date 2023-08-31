Trump officially blows off appearing in Georgia court to hear charges against him

Former President Donald Trump made it official on Thursday: He will not be appearing in court in Fulton County, Georgia to hear the criminal charges being leveled against him.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Trump has now not only pleaded not guilty in response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling racketeering indictment, but he has also waived his right to an arraignment so that he will not have to appear in court.

The AJC notes that many of Trump's codefendants in the case, including infamous "Kraken" attorney Sidney Powell, have similarly pleaded not guilty and waived their arraignment rights.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?