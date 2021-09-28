Gen. Milley: Trump issued order to withdraw from Afghanistan by Jan. 15 after he lost election
CNN/screen grab

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed on Tuesday that Donald Trump's administration had issued an order to withdraw from Afghanistan days after the then-president lost the 2020 election.

"On 11 November 2020, I received an unclassified signed order directing the United States military to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan no later than 15 January 2021," Milley testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"After further discussion regarding the risks associated, the order was rescinded," he added.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

