German far-right group attacks counter-demonstrators ahead of march
Policemen accompany members of an extreme right-wing group during a counter demonstration against rallies of the International Labour Day (May Day). Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Right-wing extremists attacked counter-demonstrators on their way to disrupt a far-right march in the eastern German city of Zwickau on Sunday, according to police reports.

The far-right contingent reportedly threw stones at a train carrying left-wing activists as it arrived at Glauchau station, a police spokesperson said at noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

The police arrested 41 right-wing extremists, a spokesperson said. One counter-demonstrator reportedly sustained mild injuries.

Earlier, there had been clashes at the railway station in nearby Chemnitz. There, 50 far-right demonstrators were removed from a train headed for Zwickau. The police did not provide any further information.

Some 500 participants were expected at the march in Zwickau organized by far-right splinter party Der Dritte Weg (The Third Way).

